BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $88,762,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

