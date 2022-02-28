BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

