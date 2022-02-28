BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.05 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

