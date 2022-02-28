BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,512 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,637,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.98 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

