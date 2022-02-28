BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHC opened at $24.35 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

