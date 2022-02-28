BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Western Union worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

