BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Rapid7 worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $19,947,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $1,510,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 605.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $98.74 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

