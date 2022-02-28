BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 466,637 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 885.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

