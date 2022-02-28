BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 36,853.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of ASE Technology worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 921,004 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

