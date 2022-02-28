BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,224 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Credicorp worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Credicorp stock opened at $150.98 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

