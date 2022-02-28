BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,007 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

