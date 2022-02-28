BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,980 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.