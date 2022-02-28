BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.60% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000.

XHE stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $133.87.

