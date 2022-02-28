BOMB Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $217,624.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00005154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.63 or 0.99835867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00073539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021402 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00277835 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,962 coins and its circulating supply is 894,174 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

