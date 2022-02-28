Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.63

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 59047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$331.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

