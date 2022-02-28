boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Shares Up 4.1%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 86,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,804% from the average session volume of 4,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Barclays lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

