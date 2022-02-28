Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $53,308.88 and $7.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06877929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.28 or 1.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.