Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.61.

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.82. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

