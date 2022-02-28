Boson Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $52.44 million and $1.38 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,163,645 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

