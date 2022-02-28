Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

