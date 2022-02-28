Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Raised to €36.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOUYF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$35.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

