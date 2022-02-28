Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. BOX has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.