BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 171.35 ($2.33) on Monday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 171 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.23. The stock has a market cap of £34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

