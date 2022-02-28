bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.53

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOSY shares. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

