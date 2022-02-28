bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. ING Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$6.53 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

