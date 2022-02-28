Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

