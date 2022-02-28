BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $17.03. 132,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,843,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
