Brent Moen Sells 624 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 624 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $12,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCMD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 244,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,612. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

