Brent Moen Sells 624 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 624 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $12,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TCMD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 244,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,612. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
