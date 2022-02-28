Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.87 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

