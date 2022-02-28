Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

