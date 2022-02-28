Brokerages Anticipate Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $1.63. Paramount Global reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paramount Global.

PARA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

