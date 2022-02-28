Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $7.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.76. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,503. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1 year low of $301.52 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

