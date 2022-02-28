Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to post sales of $258.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.20 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

