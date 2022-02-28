Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.03 Million

Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post $288.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

