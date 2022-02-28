Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $36.27 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $180.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.