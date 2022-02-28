Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

OLLI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,036. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

