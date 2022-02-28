Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,280. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

