Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 502,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 798,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

