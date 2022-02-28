Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

