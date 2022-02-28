Brokers Issue Forecasts for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

IOVA stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 433,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

