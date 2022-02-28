Brokers Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.