Brokers Issue Forecasts for NovoCure Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

