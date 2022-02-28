Brokers Issue Forecasts for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$793.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 104.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.29%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

