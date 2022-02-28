Brokers Offer Predictions for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

CYRX opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 34.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

