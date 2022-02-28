Brokers Offer Predictions for Kaltura Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kaltura in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.
Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.23 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaltura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kaltura by 40,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kaltura by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.
Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
