Brokers Offer Predictions for Kaltura Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kaltura in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.23 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaltura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kaltura by 40,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kaltura by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

