Brokers Offer Predictions for Medifast, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

MED has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45. Medifast has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

