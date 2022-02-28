Brokers Offer Predictions for PetIQ, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

