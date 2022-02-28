Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$140.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$198.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$108.15 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.