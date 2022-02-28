Brokers Set Expectations for ESS Tech Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESS Tech in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE GWH opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

