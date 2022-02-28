Brokers Set Expectations for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

